NDLEA Nabs Rivers Drug Dealer, Alleged Bandits’ Supplier

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted cocaine consignments concealed in a local mortar and the false bottom of a backpack for shipment to China and Italy.

The agency also arrested a suspected drug dealer in Rivers State and a man allegedly transporting tramadol to criminal elements in Zamfara State.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed the developments in a statement to Naija News issued on Sunday.

According to him, officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations discovered the cocaine consignments at a logistics company in Lagos on Thursday, July 30.

The agency said 250 grams of cocaine were fitted into the base of a local mortar packed inside a carton and destined for China.

Another 500 grams of the drug were reportedly concealed in the false bottom of a backpack prepared for shipment to Italy.

The consignments were intercepted during routine checks by NDLEA operatives responsible for monitoring courier and logistics services.

In Rivers State, NDLEA operatives arrested a 38-year-old suspected drug dealer, Ugo Gift Okonkwo, at Eagle Island in Port Harcourt.

The agency said the suspect was arrested on Sunday, July 26, following intelligence received by its officers.

Okonkwo was allegedly found with quantities of cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, Swinol, tramadol and codeine syrup.

In Anambra State, officers conducting a stop-and-search operation at the DMGS Roundabout in Onitsha intercepted a truck marked XK 131 BDG on Monday, July 27.

The truck was allegedly loaded with 26,000 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 3,960 kilograms.

Its driver, identified as Chinedu Nwanze, 40, was arrested.

NDLEA operatives also recovered 331.84kg of skunk from a Toyota Sienna with registration number KUJ 26 DV along the Kwale-Ughelli Expressway in Delta State on Sunday, July 26.

In Nasarawa State, a 64-year-old man, Joseph Nwaeke, was arrested at Asso Angwan Muazu in the Karu area on Tuesday, July 28.

The agency said officers recovered 68kg of skunk and 29 grams of methamphetamine from him.

In Zamfara State, NDLEA personnel on patrol along the Zaria-Gusau Highway intercepted a 27-year-old suspect, Sani Umar, on Monday, July 27.

Umar was allegedly transporting 7,400 pills of tramadol 225mg believed to be supplies intended for criminal elements.

The agency said investigations into the destination and intended recipients of the consignment were continuing.

Meanwhile, NDLEA commands and formations continued sensitisation programmes under the War Against Drug Abuse campaign.

The activities included enlightenment programmes for pupils and staff of Hausawa Special Primary School in Kano; Royal Crown School, Oluyole, Ibadan; Government Secondary School, Ibi, Taraba State; and commercial drivers at Challenge Bus Terminal in Ibadan.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), commended officers involved in the operations.

He urged personnel nationwide to sustain the agency’s balanced approach to drug control through enforcement and public sensitisation.