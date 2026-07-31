How Mastermind Of Alleged Coup Was Lured, Arrested

A Nigerian Army colonel, Mohammed Ma’aji, who is accused of leading a foiled coup plot against the administration of President Bola Tinubu, has told investigators that repeated failures to secure promotion to the rank of brigadier general contributed to his decision to allegedly champion the planned takeover.

According to documents obtained by Premium Times, Ma’aji claimed he began canvassing support for the alleged coup in 2023 after becoming disillusioned with conditions in the military and repeated setbacks in his career.

The 49-year-old officer from Niger State reportedly told investigators that insecurity across the country and the welfare of serving and retired military personnel also influenced his actions.

Ma’aji said discussions surrounding the alleged plot had attracted the attention of military authorities as early as 2023.

According to his statement, he was invited to the Defence Intelligence Agency and detained overnight over allegations that politicians intended to use him to disrupt the 2023 general elections.

He said his mobile phone was confiscated and subjected to forensic examination during the investigation.

“I was released with a verbal apology because there was no evidence,” he stated. The officer maintained that the allegation was unfounded.

‘We Revived The Movement’

Ma’aji further claimed that after he failed to secure promotion for a second time in 2024, junior officers encouraged him to revisit the alleged plan.

He stated, “When I missed my second attempt at promotion to brigadier general in 2024, some of the boys started disturbing and calling on me that we needed to revive the movement again.

“They were afraid that I might be retired prematurely and that all of us will regret it.”

The colonel said he was eventually arrested on September 29 after being invited to what he believed was a meeting with the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, to discuss his promotion.

According to his account, he first received a call from the Chief of Staff to the Army chief directing him to report to House 12 at the Niger Barracks.

He claimed Oluyede later contacted him personally, urging him to arrive quickly because they needed to discuss his long-delayed promotion.

Ma’aji added that the Army chief asked whether he had spoken with retired Maj. Gen. A. Mohammed, popularly known as “Bandect”, reinforcing his belief that the meeting was connected to his career progression.

“I drove immediately to Niger Barracks House 12 with very high morale because I was excited that my promotion issue was finally receiving attention,” he said.

Investigation Began At DIA – Officer Claims

The officer said the discussion initially focused on his promotion before taking an unexpected turn with the arrival of the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye.

According to Ma’aji, the intelligence chief instructed him to accompany him to the Defence Intelligence Agency headquarters to collect a message for the retired general.

He also alleged that the Chief of Army Staff gave him 1,000 dollars as welfare support before directing him to accompany the intelligence chief.

Believing he was carrying out an official assignment, Ma’aji said he followed the CDI to the DIA headquarters, where he was instead taken to the office of the Director of Operations, Brig. Gen. Nicholas Ashinze.

“It was there he started asking me about the plot involving myself, Lt. Felix, Lt. Col. Bappah and others,” he stated.

The colonel said he initially denied any knowledge of the alleged coup but was informed that one of the alleged conspirators, Lt. S.S. Felix, had already been arrested while Lt. Col. Shamsuddeen Bappah was on the run.

“That was how the investigation commenced on 29 September 2025 till today,” he added.

In the statement, Ma’aji appealed to the authorities to temper justice with mercy, saying he and the other suspects had reflected on their actions during the investigation.

He claimed their actions were driven by patriotism and a desire to improve the country rather than personal gain.

According to him, worsening welfare conditions, inadequate accommodation, economic hardship and declining morale had created widespread frustration among officers and soldiers.

He urged military authorities to establish safe internal channels through which personnel could express grievances without fear of victimisation.