Alleged Coup: Ma’aji Planned To Become Head Of Government, Bappah As EFCC Chairman

Fresh details have emerged on the alleged post-takeover arrangement prepared by military officers accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to investigative statements spotted by Premium Times, Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji allegedly planned to assume the position of Head of Government if the operation succeeded.

Major Abdulkarim Ibrahim reportedly told investigators that Ma’aji intended to move into the Presidential Villa after another member of the alleged group, Mr Usman, had secured access to the complex.

Ibrahim further claimed that Ma’aji planned to announce a new set of service chiefs during his first address after the proposed takeover.

He, however, said members of the group were not informed of the identities of those who would be appointed to the positions.

The documents also indicated that some of the alleged participants discussed possible positions they would occupy in a new administration.

Ibrahim reportedly told investigators that members were asked to indicate the offices they would prefer if the operation succeeded.

According to his account, Major Ilyasu Jamilu requested to serve as an aide-de-camp, while Lieutenant Sunday Felix allegedly said he was promised a ministerial appointment.

Lieutenant-Colonel Shamsuddeen Bappah was also said to have requested appointment as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The alleged coup plot is currently the subject of criminal proceedings before both military and civilian courts.

Some serving military officers are facing proceedings before a General Court Martial convened by the military authorities, while retired officers and civilians linked to the alleged plot are being prosecuted before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The defendants before the Federal High Court are facing 13 counts bordering on treason, terrorism, failure to disclose information and money laundering in connection with the alleged failed coup.