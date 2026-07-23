When Will You Get Tired Of Asking Me The Same Question? – Bwala Tackles Seun Okinbaloye

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, was involved in an argument with Nigerian journalist, Seun Okinbaloye, while responding to questions about past comments against his principal before joining the administration.

Naija News reports that Bwala, during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday, insisted that his past criticisms of Tinubu were not lies but have become baseless and irrelevant to current national discourse.

Bwala frowned at the repeated focus on his past statements, noting that Okinbaloye had asked him the same question several times.

He argued that revisiting his previous comments was inconsequential and diverted attention from issues affecting Nigerians.

According to Bwala, their discussion should focus on governance, including the economy, education, and security, as well as the credibility of a letter from United States President, Donald Trump, praising Tinubu on security.

Bwala further accused Okinbaloye of advancing the opposition’s narrative, adding that the same level of scrutiny had not been applied to opposition figures.

When asked whether describing his previous comments as baseless meant they were lies, Bwala replied: “Yes, they are not lies. They are baseless. Not important for conversation.

“The joblessness of the opposition, it seems they have carried you in that bus. Why am I saying that? This issue you raised, when will you get tired? When will you get tired of asking me the same question?

“In the world Today, the first person that started asking me this question was you, and you have done that more than five times. Are you not tired? They are completely inconsequential to what is happening.

“While I come and talk about the credibility of the letter. You people say President Trump lauded Tinubu. The question that shall arise after, whether it is true or not. To what extent has it been lauded?

“But now we have taken almost 10 minutes, and I know the time you have here because I’ve understood the Nigerian media very very well. ‘I no dey prepared again to follow their trend’. Ask me the question that you want to find out about the letter.

“As for the opposition, allow them to keep lazing about. Nigerian people want to hear tonight what is happening to their lives.

“Nigerian people tonight want to know what is happening with their economy, with their education, and most importantly, with security, and we have made substantial progress. First time in Nigeria’s history, where the leadership of the president, President Bola Tinubu, brought about a very strong collaboration.”

When Okinbaloye further questioned if it means all the things he said to him in November and the rest of the time in 2022 are baseless and lies, Bwala added, “Yes, they are not lies. They are baseless. Not important for conversation.

“And by the way, let me ask you. See this thing, what you are doing now, I’m trying my best not to be aggressive about it, but you’re riding on the opposition’s back horse. Peter Obi has since changed parties four times. How many times have you asked their people?”