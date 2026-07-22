Why Are You Begrudging Peter Obi For Respecting Zoning? – Sam Amadi Blasts Ihedioha, Otti, Osita, Abaribe

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, has questioned Igbo leaders begrudging the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, over his decision to serve only one term following the rotational presidency zoning.

Naija News reports that Amadi made the remark while reacting to criticisms following the NDC’s vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso’s recent interview that Peter Obi signed an agreement to serve one term as Nigeria’s president before handing over power to the North.

Amadi, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, faulted prominent Igbo leaders such as Former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for not having signified interest in running for the presidency and serving eight years.

In the post titled, “Much Ado about Kwankwaso Interview,” Amadi defended Peter Obi, arguing that the former Governor of Anambra State is respecting the zoning arrangement.

He wrote, “Sometimes you guys should try and maintain some rigour in thinking. If you believe in zoning and say, ‘Let the South finish its term and power should go back to the North in 2031.’

“What does that mean? It means that any southerner coming to the presidency will only serve for one term.

“This man has been saying he will do one term only to keep faith with zoning, which is a critical element of Nigeria’s political stability. He is now doing what he promised, and you are crying blue murder.

“Before Peter Obi came out, what stopped selfless Igbos from running for the presidency? What? It is now you guys realise you have not been president for 100 years and must do eight years?

“Why cannot your great Igbo leaders like Emeka Ihedioha, Otti, Osita, Abaribe, etc., run for the presidency and do eight years? Why are you lot begrudging Peter Obi for respecting the zoning arrangement?

“He said he believes in zoning. Zoning requires that the North takes back power in 2031. If four years is too short for you, then come out and run for the presidency and do eight years.”