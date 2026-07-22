Peter Obi Single Term Agreement Is Hogwash – Otubanjo

A research professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Femi Otubanjo, has dismissed the one-term agreement by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News recalls that the vice presidential candidate of the NDC, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had disclosed that he had an agreement with Obi to spend only one term if the NDC wins the 2027 general elections.

Reacting in an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Wednesday, Otubanjo described the agreement as hogwash.

He argued that a single term is not enough to make ample changes in the country.

Otubanjo said, “If Peter Obi wins the election, he will spend about two years learning how government works.

“After those two years, both his attention and Kwankwaso’s would shift to winning the next election, leaving little time for governance. The purported agreement is not reassuring to the North.

“Unlike in Tinubu’s case, where constitutional term limits rule out a 2031 run and power is expected to return to the North, this agreement rests only on a verbal promise from someone who has not tested presidential power.

“A single term is not a good idea for anyone with presidential ambitions in Nigeria. In fact, such an agreement is hogwash.”