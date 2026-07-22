Tinubu’s Administration Most Troubling Government In Nigeria’s History – Timi Frank Blasts 2026 Budget

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has claimed that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is now synonymous with fraud.

Naija News reports that Frank made the allegation on Wednesday while reacting to the controversy surrounding the 2026 budget.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, had raised the alarm over the ₦12.8 trillion allocation for the Service Wide Vote, ₦8 billion earmarked for churches and mosques, and the controversial ₦1.3 billion allegedly allocated to a fake ‘Foreign Intervention Promotion Council

Sharing his thoughts on the situation, Frank argued that the recurring controversies over government spending had continued to erode public confidence in the administration, insisting that Nigerians were increasingly losing faith in the integrity of those entrusted with public office.

According to him, rather than strengthening accountability and ensuring that public officials implicated in corruption face justice, the administration had allegedly created an atmosphere in which corrupt practices thrive.

He wrote, “The recent revelations and controversy surrounding the 2026 Federal Budget have further reinforced the widespread perception that this administration represents one of the most troubling governments in Nigeria’s recent history.

“These developments appear to reinforce a pattern in which your administration has become associated with allegations of financial misconduct and questionable governance.

“Rather than strengthening oversight and punishing wrongdoing, your administration is perceived as shielding individuals accused of corruption, thereby creating an environment where public officials believe they can misuse public funds without consequence.”