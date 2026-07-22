‘My Life Is In Danger’ – Aisha Achimugu Accuses EFCC Of Rights Violations

Businesswoman and investor, Aisha Achimugu, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of carrying out what she described as a sustained campaign of harassment against her, alleging repeated violations of her constitutional rights, disregard for court orders and actions that have endangered her life, family and businesses.

Achimugu made the allegations in a statement saying she decided to speak publicly after nearly two years of what she described as intimidation, oppression and a damaging media campaign targeting her and her companies.

“Today, I am compelled to address both the local and international press in connection with what can best be described as a sustained campaign of calumny that threatens not just my personal rights to life and property, but the lives of my young children, aged parents, extended family and staff, and also the enabling environment for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Nigeria,” she said.

Achimugu alleged that the anti-graft agency wrongly linked her to MBA Forex and Capital Investment, resulting in the freezing of her personal and corporate bank accounts in 2023.

According to her, her legal team later clarified that one of her companies only conducted a single transaction for the firm and subsequently refunded ₦58 million to the EFCC recovery account, which she claimed resolved her company’s involvement in the investigation.

She further alleged that despite maintaining communication with the commission through her lawyers over invitations for questioning, the EFCC declared her wanted in March 2025.

Achimugu claimed the declaration came only hours after her company, Oceangate Oil & Gas Limited, submitted evidence of a $20 million payment to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission for two oil blocks.

The businesswoman also alleged that EFCC operatives searched her residence, seized valuables and personal funds, and arrested her upon her return to Nigeria in April 2025 despite the existence of a court order.

She further claimed that although a court granted her bail within 24 hours, she remained in custody for an additional five days after meeting the bail conditions.

Achimugu also accused the commission of freezing bank accounts linked to her businesses, obtaining forfeiture orders over her assets, confiscating vehicles from her residence and initiating additional court proceedings while related cases were still pending before other courts.

The EFCC has not publicly responded to the specific allegations contained in her statement.

According to Achimugu, the commission’s actions have significantly affected her businesses, investments and international reputation.

She said she had invested nearly $90 million in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector over the past five years, attracted more than $100 million in foreign investments into the country and currently employs nearly 200 Nigerians.

She also stated that her foundation has undertaken projects in healthcare, education and community development across Nigeria.

Achimugu further alleged that the situation extended beyond Nigeria, claiming it contributed to the revocation of her United States visa and affected her ability to travel using her Grenadian passport.

The businesswoman called on the National Assembly, the judiciary, security agencies, human rights organisations and the international community to intervene, arguing that legitimate investors should not be subjected to what she described as unlawful treatment.

“I believe that justice delayed is justice denied, and I am not afraid to face the law provided due process is followed. My lawyers are pursuing all legal remedies locally and internationally.

“I call on the media and the global business community to support a fair business environment in Nigeria and to reject the spread of defamatory and damaging information that harms the national economy,” she said.

In a concluding appeal, Achimugu alleged that her life and the safety of her family were at risk.

“MY VERY EXISTENCE AND LIFE ARE IN DANGER. MY PRIVATE LIFE AND PRIVACY INVADED. THE INNOCENCE AND SAFETY OF MY CHILDREN ARE UNDER THREAT. THE HEALTH AND PEACE OF MY AGED PARENTS ARE BEING SACRIFICED,” she stated.