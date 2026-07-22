ISWAP Loses Chief Photographer As Terrorists Confirm Senior Commander’s Death

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has confirmed the death of its chief photographer and veteran raid commander, Abu Salim al-Barnawi, following a failed attack on a Nigerian military base last week.

According to Zagagola Makama, security sources said the terrorist group circulated an internal obituary announcing the death of the senior operative, confirming that he was among those killed during the failed assault, which was repelled by Nigerian troops.

According to intelligence sources, Abu Salim al-Barnawi was one of ISWAP’s most prominent media operatives and served as the group’s chief photographer and videographer.

He was said to be responsible for documenting the group’s combat operations and producing propaganda materials used for recruitment, mobilisation and morale among its fighters.

Before joining the group’s media unit, the deceased reportedly commanded several cross-border attacks into neighbouring Cameroon, where he led operations targeting security forces.

He later transitioned into ISWAP’s media structure, where he became a key figure in the production and dissemination of the group’s operational videos and other propaganda content.

The confirmation by ISWAP came days after Nigerian troops successfully repelled the attempted attack on the military base, killing several insurgents during the operation.

Security sources described the death of Abu Salim as a significant setback for the group’s propaganda network, given his strategic role in documenting and publicising its activities.

The sources added that the elimination of the senior operative reflects the sustained pressure being mounted on the terrorist group through ongoing military operations across the North-East.