Two Soldiers Injured As Military Foil ISWAP Attack In Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army have repelled a coordinated attack by suspected fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on a Forward Operating Base in Gajigana, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

Naija News understands that the attempted assault, which occurred on Saturday evening, was successfully foiled after soldiers engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, forcing them to retreat with heavy casualties.

Security sources told counter-insurgency publication, Zagazola Makama, that the attack began at about 7:20 p.m when a large number of suspected ISWAP fighters advanced towards the military base.

The terrorists were reportedly riding several motorcycles and were supported by two gun trucks, while another group approached the base on foot in what appeared to be a coordinated offensive.

According to the sources, troops of the 212 Battalion detected the movement of the attackers before they reached the base and immediately opened fire.

“The troops detected the advancing terrorists early and immediately engaged them with overwhelming firepower, frustrating the assault and forcing the attackers to retreat in disarray,” the sources said.

The report stated that a reinforcement team led by the Commanding Officer of the 212 Battalion arrived shortly after the initial exchange of gunfire to strengthen the troops’ position and ensure the area remained secure.

The additional troops helped stabilise the situation and prevented the terrorists from regrouping for another attack.

According to the security sources, the terrorists suffered significant losses during the failed operation.

Several of the attackers were reportedly killed, while others fled the scene with the bodies of their fallen colleagues.

“The terrorists suffered heavy casualties during the failed assault, with several bodies reportedly dragged away by their fleeing comrades,” the sources added.

Despite successfully repelling the attack, two soldiers sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter.

The injured personnel were given first aid at the scene before they were evacuated to the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital for further treatment.

Military equipment also sustained minor damage during the exchange of fire.

The report said the body of a gun truck and four of its tyres were damaged by fragments from a rocket-propelled grenade fired by the attackers.