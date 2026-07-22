Court Adjourns Trial Of Five Accused Of Hiding Sylva’s Whereabout

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday adjourned until October 5 the trial of five men accused of concealing the whereabouts of a former Bayelsa State governor, Timipre Sylva.

Naija News reports that the trial, which was scheduled to begin before Justice Peter Lifu, could not proceed because the court did not sit.

The matter was consequently moved to October 5, after the court’s annual vacation.

The Department of State Services (DSS) arraigned the five defendants, Reuben Ayuba, Musa Mohammed, Friday Paul, Paganengigha Anagaha and Ayebaifie Suobite, on July 1.

They were charged with two counts bordering on conspiracy and allegedly acting as accessories after the commission of a felony by concealing Sylva’s whereabouts.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges marked FHC/ABJ/CR/299/2026.

Following their pleas, prosecution counsel, E.G. Orubor, asked the court to fix a date for trial to enable the government to present its evidence.

Court Grants ₦5 Million Bail

Justice Lifu admitted each defendant to bail in the sum of ₦5 million with two sureties in like sum.

The judge directed that the sureties must reside in Abuja and produce their tax clearance certificates.

The bail applications were moved by lawyers representing the defendants, including Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Sunusi Musa.

The court initially fixed July 22 for the commencement of trial before Wednesday’s adjournment.

In the first count, the prosecution alleged that the defendants, on or about April 28 in Abuja, concealed Sylva’s whereabouts despite knowing that he was wanted by law enforcement agencies.

The government accused them of becoming accessories after the commission of a felony, an offence it said was contrary to Section 519 of the Criminal Code Act.

The second count alleged that the defendants conspired to conceal the former governor’s whereabouts, contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act.

The allegations have not been proven, and the defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty by the court.

Sylva Mentioned In Separate Trial

Sylva, who is reportedly at large, has also been mentioned in a separate case before another judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

Six defendants are standing trial in that case over an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government.

They are retired Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Ibrahim Gana; retired Navy Capt. Erasmus Ochegobia Victor; Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim; Zekeri Umoru; Bukar Kashim Goni; and Abdulkadir Sani.

The Federal Government filed a 13-count charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026, against the six defendants.

Although Sylva was not named as a defendant in the charge, court documents reportedly described him as being at large and alleged that he had financial links with the accused persons.

Sylva served as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources under the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The separate allegations against him and the six defendants remain before the court and have not been determined.