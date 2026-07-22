FIFA Advises Nigeria On How Super Eagles Can Qualify For 2030 World Cup

Nigeria has the quality to qualify for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, but only if it builds a more stable football structure, according to FIFA.

In an assessment of the Super Eagles published on its website earlier today, July 22, the world football governing body said Nigeria’s biggest challenge is no longer a lack of talent but creating the consistency needed to compete at the highest level.

The Super Eagles have reached the Round of 16 in three of their six FIFA World Cup appearances, progressing beyond the group stage in 1994, 1998 and 2014. However, they have failed to qualify for the last two editions of the tournament.

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup ended in heartbreak. Eric Chelle’s men finished second behind South Africa in Group C of the CAF qualifiers to book a place in the second qualifying round for Africa’s intercontinental play-off slot.

The Super Eagles defeated Gabon 4-1 after extra time to reach the final qualifying match but missed out on qualification after losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Despite that setback, FIFA believes Nigeria still has all the ingredients to return to football’s biggest stage.

FIFA said, “The Super Eagles have soared into the last 16 at half of the six World Cup tournaments that they have contested, namely in 1994, 1998 and 2014, but have been absent from the last two editions.

“The three-time continental champions were runners-up to South Africa in Group C of CAF qualifying for this year’s extravaganza. That was enough to earn a spot in the second round, which determined who would go through to the intercontinental play-offs. Having got the better of Gabon 4-1 after extra time, however, Eric Chelle’s charges came unstuck against Congo DR in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw in the decider.

“Nevertheless, with the country’s vast footballing production line, Nigeria’s potential remains enormous. Making it to the 2030 showpiece will therefore hinge less on ability than on stability in the shape of a robust structure that paves the way for reliable performances.”