EFCC Dragged To UN, EU, Others Over Alleged Human Rights Violations

Formal human rights petitions have been submitted to the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), the United States Embassy, the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the United States Congress, the British High Commission and the Canadian High Commission over the treatment of Mrs Rebecca Omokamo Godwin-Isaac in an ongoing dispute involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The petitions, filed by C.S.A. Oshomegie, SAN of Oshomegie & Co., allege that EFCC operatives have remained at Rebecca’s residence in Guzape, Abuja, since June 29, 2026, while violating her fundamental rights by denying her access to basic necessities and restricting contact with her family and legal representatives.

According to the petitions, Rebecca has allegedly been denied uninterrupted access to water, electricity, cooking gas, food, medical care and confidential meetings with her lawyers while EFCC operatives continue to occupy the property.

The petitions further allege that members of her family, including her children, have been displaced from the residence, while access by relatives and legal counsel has been severely restricted.

Her lawyers argued that the reported conditions have created serious humanitarian and health concerns for those inside the premises.

The petitions also claim that a worker at the property allegedly collapsed after prolonged deprivation of adequate food and water, urging the international bodies to examine whether the reported conditions comply with Nigeria’s constitutional and international human rights obligations.

Rebecca’s legal team further maintains that the interim ex parte forfeiture order relied upon by the EFCC was granted on February 12, 2026, and expired after 14 days without being renewed or replaced before the commission’s operation at the residence on June 29.

According to the lawyers, no valid and subsisting court order currently authorises the continued occupation of the property by EFCC operatives.

They also argued that a pending forfeiture proceeding does not permit the continued physical occupation of the residence without judicial authorisation.

The petitions further state that the Federal High Court, on July 3, 2026, ordered all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Rebecca’s lawyers said the order was served on and acknowledged by the EFCC but alleged that it has not been fully complied with.

They claimed that the conditions existing before June 29—including unrestricted family access and the availability of essential utilities—have not been restored.

Rebecca, through her legal team, maintains that she lawfully purchased the land from Architect Richard Idakwogi John of Rychado Homes, paid valuable consideration for it and constructed the family residence with her personal resources.

The lawyers argued that competing ownership claims over the property are already before competent courts and should be resolved through the judicial process.

They also stressed that Rebecca has not been convicted of any criminal offence and that no court has made a final determination regarding ownership of the property.

In the petitions, the lawyers urged the international organisations to monitor the matter and called for what they described as respect for court orders, due process and the protection of Rebecca’s fundamental rights.

They also called on the EFCC to restore access to essential utilities, allow unrestricted family and legal access, and vacate the residence unless it can produce a valid and subsisting court order authorising its continued presence.