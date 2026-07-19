VIDEO: Shettima Departs Nigeria To Represent Tinubu At ECOWAS Summit

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Freetown, Sierra Leone, where he will represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 69th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The regional summit is scheduled to hold at the Julius Maada Bio International Conference Centre in Freetown.

The meeting is expected to bring together heads of state and government, ministers, senior government officials and representatives of regional institutions to deliberate on issues affecting the West African sub-region.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, said Shettima would participate in the high-level meeting alongside political and business leaders from across West Africa and beyond.

According to the statement, discussions at the summit will focus on strengthening regional cooperation and advancing collective responses to common challenges facing member states.

The Presidency said the leaders are expected to consider major policy decisions and adopt strategic resolutions aimed at reinforcing peace, democracy, economic growth and regional integration within the ECOWAS bloc.

The meeting forms part of the organisation’s statutory mid-year engagements, during which member states assess progress made in implementing regional priorities.

These priorities include security, democratic governance, trade, infrastructure development, economic integration and sustainable development.

The summit is taking place at a time when West African countries continue to confront terrorism, political transitions and economic pressures, while intensifying efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and integration.

The Presidency said Vice President Shettima would return to Abuja at the conclusion of the summit.