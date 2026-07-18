Troops Rescue Over 40 Abductees, Arrest 20 Suspects Nationwide

The Armed Forces of Nigeria have rescued more than 40 kidnapped victims and arrested over 20 suspected terrorists, collaborators and other criminal elements in coordinated operations across the country.

Naija News reports that the operations, conducted between July 10 and July 16, also led to the killing of several terrorists and the dismantling of criminal networks in different parts of the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

Onoja said the successes were recorded by troops of Operations Hadin Kai, Fansan Yamma, Savannah Shield, Enduring Peace, Whirl Stroke, Delta Safe and Udo Ka, working alongside other security agencies and local vigilante groups.

In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai sustained military pressure on Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province fighters.

Onoja said the operations resulted in the surrender of 10 family members of terrorists, the arrest of six suspected logistics suppliers and collaborators, and the rescue of 13 abducted persons.

He added that troops foiled attempts by insurgents to infiltrate Maiduguri, neutralised terrorists during ambush operations and arrested a suspected foreign spy at Mallam Fatori in Borno State.

The defence spokesman said troops of Operation Fansan Yamma arrested suspected terrorist collaborators and neutralised three terrorists during separate operations in Zamfara and Kebbi states.

He said 14 kidnapped victims were also rescued, while vehicles and other items were recovered from fleeing terrorists.

According to him, the troops successfully repelled attacks on several communities in the region.

Arms Recovered In Kwara

Troops of Operation Savannah Shield rescued four kidnapped victims during operations in Niger and Kwara states.

Onoja said forest guards also neutralised a suspected terrorist in Kwara State and recovered an AK-47 rifle, magazines and a locally made gun.

He added that Operation Enduring Peace troops intercepted suspected arms traffickers in Kaduna State and arrested wanted criminal suspects in Plateau State.

Four kidnap victims were also rescued after troops foiled attacks along major highways.

In the North-Central region, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrested an alleged ammunition courier transporting 60 rounds of ammunition in Nasarawa State.

Four suspected terrorist collaborators were also arrested in Kogi State.

Onoja said troops rescued a school principal, a National Examinations Council official and two students abducted during an attack on an examination centre in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to him, sustained pressure from security forces compelled the kidnappers to abandon the victims.

Troops of Operation Delta Safe intensified operations against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

The military said troops discovered and destroyed illegal refining sites in Rivers State containing stolen crude oil and equipment used for refining petroleum products.

Onoja added that troops neutralised two suspected kidnappers in Edo State, recovered three rifles and ammunition, and rescued three abducted victims.

In the South-East, troops of Operation Udo Ka arrested suspected members of a proscribed separatist organisation and recovered weapons and ammunition.

The troops also rescued two abducted persons along the Aba-Port Harcourt Motorway.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, commended troops for their professionalism, courage and dedication across the different theatres of operation.

Onoja said the CDS also praised the intelligence-driven collaboration among security agencies, which led to the rescue of 44 pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The victims were rescued after spending 56 days in captivity. According to the defence spokesman, the rescue was achieved “without any concession to the abductors.”

Oluyede urged Nigerians to continue supporting the military and other security agencies with timely and credible information.

He assured the public that ongoing operations would be sustained until peace, security and stability were fully restored across the country.