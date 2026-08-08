Troops Kill 69 Terrorists, Rescue Over 360 Kidnapped Victims – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said troops operating across the country killed 69 suspected terrorists, rescued more than 360 kidnapped victims and arrested 49 suspects during military operations conducted within the past week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed this while giving an update on ongoing security operations across the various theatres.

Onoja said troops also intensified operations against crude oil theft and other forms of economic sabotage in the Niger Delta, where three illegal refining sites were dismantled and about 251,600 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and petroleum products recovered.

He added that 12 dug-out pits and reservoirs used for storing illegally obtained petroleum products were destroyed.

The military spokesman, however, said one soldier was killed during the operations, while another sustained injuries.

Giving details of operations in the North-East, Onoja said troops of Operation Hadin Kai foiled an attempt by suspected terrorists to abduct civilians along the Buratai-Kamuya Road in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State on July 31.

According to him, troops pursued the suspects towards Mangari-Dora and rescued 31 people comprising 22 men, five women and four children.

Four vehicles and a motorcycle allegedly belonging to the attackers were also recovered.

The military said a suspected terrorist informant was arrested at Garaha Market in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State on the same day.

On August 1, troops conducting clearance operations around Amuda Bridge in Gwoza LGA rescued two women and two children who the military said had been held in a terrorist enclave since the 2023 farming season.

The victims were subsequently handed over to the community head of Ngoshe.

Onoja added that several relatives of suspected terrorists surrendered or were intercepted between August 2 and 4 in Gwoza, Konduga and Bama LGAs.

He said another group of 20 people also surrendered to troops at Kwuari in Konduga.

Logistics Suppliers Arrested

The DHQ said troops arrested two suspected terrorist logistics suppliers in Monguno LGA on August 3 and recovered food and other provisions allegedly intended for terrorists operating around Kukawa.

Another suspected supplier was apprehended at Gwalaram village in Magumeri LGA the following day.

Onoja said troops also rescued an 18-year-old identified as Blessing Tuggur, who was allegedly abducted around the Dogoba Kopre axis of Askira Uba LGA in November 2025.

She was reunited with her family after receiving medical attention.

Other arrests included a suspect allegedly attempting to procure firearms at Kan Lamba village in Darazo LGA of Bauchi State and another suspected informant apprehended at Dzangola Kilba in Adamawa.

In the North-West, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma intercepted 21 persons travelling through Giwa LGA of Kaduna State on August 2.

Following profiling, the military said five of them were identified as suspected terrorists and handed over to the Department of State Services, while the other passengers were allowed to continue their journey.

Four other suspects were arrested at Darusa Village Market in Gudu LGA of Sokoto State on August 6. Six suspected rustled cattle, mobile phones and ₦165,000 believed to be proceeds from an intended sale were recovered.

The Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma also conducted surveillance over Kampani Bobi and Beri settlements in Mariga LGA of Niger State before carrying out an air strike against suspected terrorists gathered with motorcycles.

The DHQ said the operation killed several suspects and destroyed logistics and equipment.

Troops Raid Benue Hideouts

In the North-Central, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke carried out operations in Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi states.

Onoja said a suspected gunrunner, Victor Idoko, was arrested at North Bank in Makurdi, Benue State, with two locally fabricated pistols and other items allegedly recovered from his residence.

Seven kidnapped victims were also rescued in Ukum LGA. The victims, who are from Tela village in Gassol LGA of Taraba State, had reportedly been abducted along the Wukari-Zaki-Biam Road on July 13.

On August 1, troops destroyed a hideout allegedly linked to a wanted suspect identified as Mathew, also known as “Full Fire,” at Sabongida Leke village in Ukum.

The military said another suspected terrorist was killed during an operation at Gbede village in the same LGA on August 5.

Troops in Nasarawa State intercepted a motorcycle carrying two women at Yelwa village in Doma LGA and recovered 10 AK-47 magazines and 551 rounds of ammunition, according to the DHQ.

A separate arrest at Doma town also led to the recovery of 12 rounds of ammunition. The suspects and recovered items were handed over to the police for further investigation.

In Kogi State, troops foiled an attempted kidnapping along the Lokoja-Okene Road in Adavi LGA on August 2.

A civilian injured during the incident was evacuated for treatment.

Troops and local security groups also responded to an abduction at Oke Ere community in Yagba West LGA, killing one suspected attacker and rescuing two of four abducted persons.

The military said a member of a local security group was killed during the operation, while efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.

308 Abductees Freed In Niger Forest

The DHQ described the rescue of 308 kidnapped victims from the Kainji Lake National Park in Borgu LGA of Niger State as one of the major successes recorded during the week.

The operation was conducted by troops of Operation Savanna Shield on August 5. Onoja said most of the rescued persons were women and children.

Of the 308 victims, 163 were reportedly from Woro village in Kwara State, while 145 were from Niger State. A suspected terrorist informant was also arrested at Nuku community in Kaiama LGA of Kwara State on August 4.

Between August 5 and 6, troops engaged suspected terrorists around Kamfanin Bobi village in Mariga LGA of Niger State. The DHQ said one suspect was killed while nine motorcycles were recovered after the group withdrew.

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace arrested a youth leader identified as Zakari Yahu Adamu at Fadan Chanwei in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State on August 6.

The military said the arrest was connected to the recent attack on Naridon community. Onoja said the suspect remained under investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

11 Rescued On Lagos-Benin Road

In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe responded to a kidnapping incident along the Lagos-Benin Road in Ovia North-East LGA of Edo State on July 30.

The military said troops pursued the suspected kidnappers and rescued 11 victims unharmed.

In a separate operation targeting oil theft, troops dismantled three reactivated illegal refining sites in the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni axis of Rivers State between August 1 and 2.

About 43,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and 18,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil were discovered in 12 pits and reservoirs.

A further 85,300 litres of crude oil products were reportedly uncovered in the same Rivers axis on August 5.

On August 6, troops operating around the Oteghele axis of Delta State found another 105,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil products.

Suspects Arrested Over Soldiers’ Ambush

In the South-East, troops of Operation Udoka arrested several suspects in connection with an earlier ambush on military personnel.

The DHQ said one soldier was killed and another injured in the May 4 attack. Onoja said one suspect, identified as Abire, was arrested in Port Harcourt on July 30.

Information obtained from him allegedly led troops to Opaebe and Oleh in Delta State, where three other suspects — Albert Tony, also known as Chiboy; Temple Eburua, also known as Marathon; and Vitalis Eburua, also known as Onowu — were arrested.

The military said the suspects subsequently led troops to camps in Ohaji/Egbema and Umudike Plantation, where arms and ammunition allegedly linked to the earlier attack were recovered.

A militant leader identified as Comedy also voluntarily surrendered a cache of weapons allegedly buried in Egbema, Imo State, through the state’s amnesty authorities on August 1.

Troops also carried out a search operation near Ihuonyia community in Ezeagu LGA of Enugu State following an earlier attack on herders.

The DHQ said five suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra were arrested and a hideout at Amansioda Ndiagu Oghe Forest destroyed.

Two General Purpose Machine Guns, ammunition and an improvised explosive device were also recovered during a follow-up operation.

On August 4, troops foiled another kidnapping attempt along the Nsukka-Obollo Road in Udenu LGA of Enugu State. The DHQ said troops engaged the suspected kidnappers, forcing them to abandon their victim and flee.

CDS Commends Troops

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, commended troops and other security agencies for the operations.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, extends his profound appreciation to troops across all theatres of operation for their discipline and commitment to the defence of the nation,” Onoja said.

He added that the CDS praised cooperation among the Armed Forces, security agencies, local security groups and other stakeholders.

“The CDS assures all Nigerians of the resolve of the Armed Forces to sustain the current tempo of operations until peace and stability are fully restored across all theatres,” the military spokesman added.