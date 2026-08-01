Troops Kill 102 Terrorists, Rescue 397 Hostages In July — DHQ

The Nigerian military says troops killed 102 terrorists and other suspected criminals, arrested 345 suspects and rescued 397 kidnapped victims during nationwide operations in July.

Naija News reports that the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed this on Friday while presenting the Armed Forces’ operational scorecard for the month.

According to him, troops also recovered 59 weapons and 1,811 rounds of ammunition, while 57 insurgents and members of their families surrendered to security forces.

Onoja described the surrender of a senior finance operative of the Islamic State West Africa Province as one of the major breakthroughs recorded during the period.

Giving a breakdown of operations in the North-East, the defence spokesman said troops of Operation Hadin Kai sustained coordinated ground and air offensives against Boko Haram, ISWAP and Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad.

He said the operations were conducted across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states.

Onoja said, “Operations led to the killing of 54 terrorists, the arrest of 102 suspects, the rescue of 102 kidnapped victims, and the surrender of 57 insurgents and their family members.

“The theatre also recorded a steady trend of surrenders occasioned by sustained offensive pressure on terrorists’ enclaves.”

Onoja said a senior ISWAP finance operative surrendered to troops on July 25 along the Ladari-Jegarawa-Tunokalia axis of the Gamboru-Wulgo Main Supply Route.

According to him, the suspect was identified as the chief finance officer of an ISWAP enclave in Jubillaram.

He further stated, “A suspect, identified as the Chief Finance Officer of the ISWAP enclave at Jubillaram, surrendered alongside two children and handed over an AK-47 rifle, four magazines, 101 rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle and an undisclosed sum of money.

“The surrender underscores the effectiveness of ongoing military operations in degrading the operational capability and morale of insurgent groups.”

He added that three other suspected terrorists surrendered to troops in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State on July 28 after fleeing their camps following sustained air strikes.

“The suspects confessed during interrogation that they had been trained as gunboat operators and anti-aircraft gunners for operations around the Lake Chad region,” Onoja stated.

The military also arrested two suspected terrorist collaborators in Magumeri Local Government Area over their alleged support for insurgent activities.

Troops Rescue Taraba Kidnap Victims

In Taraba State, Onoja said troops rescued three kidnapped victims during a fighting patrol to Bomanda village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

He said the victims had spent about 10 days in captivity before their rescue.

“The victims, who had been held captive for about 10 days, were evacuated for medical attention before being reunited with their families,” he said.

Summarising the nationwide operations, Onoja said the military would continue to mount pressure on terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal groups.

Onoja stated, “The operational record for July stands as compelling testimony to the Armed Forces’ resolve to create a secure environment for socio-economic development.

“During the month, 102 terrorists and criminals were neutralised, 345 suspects arrested, 397 kidnapped victims rescued, while 57 insurgents surrendered. Troops also recovered 59 weapons and 1,811 rounds of ammunition.”

He added that operations against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta also disrupted the activities of suspected economic saboteurs.

Army Rescues 14 Abductees In Edo

In a related development, troops of the Nigerian Army’s 4 Brigade, operating under the 2 Division, rescued 14 kidnapped victims in Edo State.

The Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 4 Brigade, Kennedy Anyanwu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.

He said troops participating in Operation WABAIZIGAN responded to a kidnapping incident along the Lagos-Benin Expressway in Ovia North-East Local Government Area.

Anyanwu said, “The rescue operation was conducted at about 9:30 pm on July 30, 2026, after troops on routine patrol received credible intelligence on the kidnap incident.

“Acting swiftly and decisively, the troops immediately pursued the kidnappers along their withdrawal route, applying sustained pressure that forced the criminals to abandon 11 of the abducted victims and flee into the surrounding forest.”

He added that a follow-up operation conducted the next day led to the rescue of the remaining three victims.

“In a follow-up clearance operation conducted on July 31, 2026, the troops aggressively combed the forest and successfully rescued the remaining three victims, bringing the total number of rescued victims to 14,” he said.