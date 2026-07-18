Former Minister, Turner Isoun Is Dead

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has expressed grief over the death of former Minister of Science and Technology, Professor Turner Isoun, describing him as an outstanding scholar whose contributions to education, science and national development will remain enduring.

Naija News reports that Isoun, who served as Minister of Science and Technology between 2000 and 2007 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, died in Abuja on July 15 at the age of 87.

Governor Diri’s tribute was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Yenagoa by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah.

The governor described the late professor of veterinary medicine as an intellectual giant whose impact transcended academia and public service.

According to him, Isoun’s death is a significant loss not only to Bayelsa State but also to the Ijaw nation and Nigeria as a whole.

Diri noted that the former minister distinguished himself through exceptional service, scholarship and unwavering commitment to national development.

The governor recalled Isoun’s role as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the then Rivers State University of Science and Technology, now Rivers State University, saying he laid a solid foundation for the country’s first university of science and technology.

He also praised the late academic for his contributions to Nigeria’s technological advancement during his years in government.

“The Odi-born scientist would be greatly missed for his candour, wise counsel and commitment to Ijaw socio-cultural values,” Diri said.

Isoun is widely recognised for leading major reforms in Nigeria’s science and technology sector while serving as minister.

During his tenure, he championed the establishment of the National Information Technology Development Agency, which has played a key role in driving digital transformation in the country.

He was also instrumental in the creation of Galaxy Backbone Plc, the government-owned information and communications technology company established to strengthen public sector communications infrastructure and broadband connectivity.

Under his leadership, Nigeria recorded significant milestones in space technology, including the launch of some of its pioneering satellites such as NigeriaSat-1 and NigComSat-1R.

Beyond his contributions to science and technology, Isoun also played an active role in the political development of the Niger Delta.

He served as Chairman of the Central Zone of the Ijaw National Congress and was among those who championed the creation of Bayelsa State from the old Rivers State in 1996.

Governor Diri extended the condolences of the Bayelsa State Government to the late statesman’s family, the people of Odi community and the entire Ijaw nation.

He urged them to draw strength from Isoun’s remarkable legacy of service, noting that his contributions to education, governance, science and national development would continue to inspire future generations.