He Was Speaking As A Statesman – Murray-Bruce Fires Back At Donald Duke Over Diri

Former senator Ben Murray-Bruce has berated the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Donald Duke over his description of Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri as a local champion.

Naija News reports that Duke while responding to the Diri’s criticism of his position on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway had described the governor as a local champion.

Reacting in a series of post on 𝕏 on Friday, Murray-Bruce argued that the governor was speaking as a statesman that recognises the value of infrastructure built to international standards,

Murray-Bruce said he was surprised by Duke’s recent comments, recalling that they had travelled together along the coastline where the highway is being constructed and that Duke had previously praised the vision behind the project.

“My dear brother Donald Duke, some years ago, you and I travelled along the stretch of the coastline where this road now runs, and I clearly remember your praise for the vision behind it. That is why your recent comments surprised me,” he said.

While acknowledging the high cost of the project, Murray-Bruce argued that major infrastructure development requires a lot of funding.

“Yes, the Coastal Highway is expensive. We agree on that. But nothing of lasting value in this world is cheap or free. Great nations are built by leaders willing to make bold, costly investments that will serve generations yet unborn,” he said.

He added that President Bola Tinubu had committed to funding the project and was fulfilling that commitment.

Murray-Bruce also rejected suggestions that the project was facing funding challenges, saying construction was progressing and describing the quality of the work as “second to none”.

“There is no funding shortfall. The work is progressing, and the quality of construction is second to none,” he said.

Defending Diri against Duke’s remarks, Murray-Bruce said the Bayelsa governor’s support for the highway reflected an appreciation of its significance beyond his state.

“When Governor Douye Diri commended the road, he was not speaking as a local champion; he was speaking as a statesman who recognises infrastructure of international standard when he sees it. I agree with him completely,” he said.

Murray-Bruce acknowledged Duke’s right to criticise the project as a presidential candidate but warned against allowing political interests to undermine the infrastructure.

“Donald, I understand that you are running for president, and that your statement is political. That is the nature of the season, and I respect your right to make your case to Nigerians. But we must be careful never to undermine a project of national importance, or the President delivering it, simply for political advantage,” he said.