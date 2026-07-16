I Will Vote, Campaign For Peter Obi – Fayose Announces After Meeting Seyi Tinubu

Popular social commentator Isaac Fayose has stated that he remains a staunch supporter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Fayose reiterated his support on his Facebook page on Thursday after revealing that he met with Seyi Tinubu, businessman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, and other celebrities on Wednesday night.

He asserted that despite his cordial relationship with some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he remains an Obidient member.

According to him, his friendship with supporters of President Bola Tinubu does not affect his political preference.

He wrote: “Yes, I spent quality time with Seyi Tinubu, Cubana Chief Priest, Tosin, Prince and others last night after my interview with Arise News.

“Seyi walked me to my car, and we decided to pray together. We prayed for Mr President, and we prayed for ourselves.

“I love Tinubu; there is no hate in my DNA, and they accept my decision to vote and campaign for my own candidate, Peter Obi, and we still remain family. We do politics without hate. I am still 100% Obidient.”

Meanwhile, Fayose has claimed there is no Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the country.

Naija News reports that Fayose, while featuring in an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ programme on Wednesday, also raised alarm over what he called the ‘collapse of democracy’ in Nigeria.

Fayose said Nigeria is currently operating a government of the court, by the court and for the court.

According to him, the judiciary determines who rules Nigeria, adding that the 2027 election will still end up in court.

He said, “There is nothing like INEC or democracy in Nigeria. What we have now is government of the court, by the court and for the court.

“In the last 12 years, all the presidents have been to court. So, it’s the judiciary that has been giving us presidents. We’re no longer practicing democracy.

“Look, we’re looking to 2027 but it will still end up in court. We will have a coronation. We have dictators who are not in military uniforms.

“Take a look at what they are doing to the opposition: the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC. They have taken them to square zero.”