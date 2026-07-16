How Old Was Peter Obi In 1966? – Galadima Rejects Ethnic Blame Game

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Buba Galadima, has urged Nigerians not to hold the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi responsible for the 1966 military coup.

He argued that Obi had no involvement in the historical incident, adding that individuals should not be judged based on the actions of others.

Naija News reports that Galadima stated this while speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on Wednesday.

The NDC chieftain cited the late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, who was pardoned after the Nigerian Civil War and later returned to participate in the country’s democratic process.

Galadima maintained that reconciliation and constructive engagement remain essential to overcoming Nigeria’s political and ethnic divisions.

He acknowledged some challenges in the efforts to build support for a Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso presidential ticket.

He, however, insisted that although the alliance has encountered resistance, the difficulties are not insurmountable.

He said, “We have a lot of problems. We are having a lot of problems, but the problems are not insurmountable. We will overcome those problems.

“Let me give you one typical example. There is a war right now going on in the Middle East between America and Iran, but at the same time, they are on the negotiation table.

“So it doesn’t matter. And you should know that the Americans killed their Ayatollah, the new leader’s father, but they are still on the negotiate. They are negotiating to make peace.

“I have a friend, Dr D. N. Okechukwu, who wrote a book about the 1966 coup, and he went to see a prominent northern leader, and the man said he doesn’t want to see him. That Igbos killed our leaders. He said you have to listen to me.

“Did Obi? How old was Obi in 1966? How would he carry the cross of those who did it? It doesn’t matter even if he did it.

“You’ve just shown me Odumegwu Ojukwu. His action caused the death of his own people and other people, but he was forgiven and pardoned, and came back to Nigeria and participated in the electoral processes of forming a government.

“So, if, for example, let’s assume that what these people are saying is true, have they also, if the Igbos killed our leaders, have they also looked at the other side? How many Igbos also got killed?”