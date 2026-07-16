Let’s Forgive Ourselves, South East Is Our Ally – Kwankwaso To Northerners

Former governor of Kano State and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has stated that the North and the South East are not enemies.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made the assertion during an interview on BBC Igbo on Wednesday.

He said Nigeria’s political leaders have, over the years, demonstrated the importance of reconciliation and inclusion after the civil war.

“We have to forgive ourselves. We have to work together as a family. South-east has been our ally, our friends, over the years,” Kwankwaso said.

The NDC flag bearer cited the alliance between the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC) and the National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC) during the first republic, which was led by prominent leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe.

He noted that Shehu Shagari, leaders of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), and politicians from the south-east, worked together in the second republic.

“During our own time, or the time of our fathers, grandfathers in politics, in the first republic, you could see the NPC then, which is mainly a northern political party, had an alliance with the NCNC, headed by Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“Even in the second republic, you could see our leaders, Shagari and co, of course, went coincidentally to the south-east and even Anambra state, even Azikiwe himself from Anambra state, and so on and so forth. So our leaders had foresight.

“The civil war was finished in 1970. In 1978 and 1979, when democracy came back, the first thing they said was, ‘Look, they are not our enemies. Let’s prove to them. Let’s bring them. Let’s work together.’

“Our leaders of the first republic worked together with them, and that’s how they brought Alex Ekwueme to be the vice president,” he said.

The former minister said Ekwueme was a friend of the north and recalled that he attended his burial in Oko, Anambra state.

“I went to Oko, the hometown. I was there during Alex Ekwueme’s burial. Throughout his life, he was our friend. It’s only that democracy was truncated.”

Kwankwaso also pointed to the return of Biafran leader Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu from exile and his participation in the politics of that era.

“The NPN, a mainly northern party, had to invite Ojukwu to come back. He came back, contested for a senate seat and lost. But despite the fact that he was the leader of Biafra at that particular time, our leaders decided to forgive themselves and forge ahead.

“We cannot be in the same country and start fighting. We have to have the spirit of forgiveness, whoever offended the other. It depends on who is giving the story.

“We are so happy that we in the north have decided to go back to history to work with the south-east. That’s not to say we are fighting the south-west or any zone in this country. No, we are all friends.

“You can’t play politics in this country alone, politics of Muslims, or Christians, or north, or south, not at this level,” he stated.