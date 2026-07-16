Peter Obi, Kwankwaso’s ‘Healing Ticket’ Designed To Make Us Forget The Past – Buba Galadima

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Buba Galadima, has described the Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso presidential ticket as a “healing ticket” that could help Nigerians forget the past and address the country’s long-standing divisions.

Naija News reports that Galadima, during an interview on ARISE Television’s ‘Prime Time’ programme, said he and other members of the Kwankwasiyya movement are supporting Peter Obi’s partnership with Kwankwaso because they believe it offers the best chance to rebuild the country.

He explained that the alliance was created to strengthen ties between the North and the South-East, stressing that Peter Obi should be seen as a Nigerian leader rather than a candidate representing one ethnic group.

He said, “It is our belief that this is the only ticket that can salvage Nigeria. Not only salvage it, but it is a ticket we call the ‘healing ticket,’ designed so that we can forget the past.”

According to Galadima, the Kwankwasiyya movement had spent more than two years working to improve understanding between the South and Northern regions, and the effort has helped reduce tensions and encouraged dialogue.

He also said Obi had promised to focus on security, agriculture and education if elected president, while involving members of the alliance in tackling the challenges.

He stated, “Peter Obi has agreed that if he becomes the President of Nigeria, he will not only address these three issues personally, but he will make us part of those who will work on these issues.”

Galadima admitted that ethnic and religious politics had contributed to Nigeria’s divisions but insisted the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket was focused on national unity.

He added, “This ticket is not about Igbos, Hausas, Yorubas, Islam, or Christianity. This ticket is about Nigeria.”