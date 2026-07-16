Peter Obi’s ADC Exit Left South-East Disadvantaged — Okonkwo

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has said the departure of Peter Obi from the party placed the South-East at a disadvantage during the negotiations that produced Rotimi Amaechi as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo said Obi’s withdrawal from the process created uncertainty over who would represent the region in the party’s presidential calculations.

He spoke on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief.

The ADC chieftain was responding to questions about Amaechi’s reported emergence as running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the former Rivers State governor’s silence on the nomination on his social media platforms.

Okonkwo said a politician representing the South-East had initially participated in the process leading to the ADC presidential primary but left before it was concluded.

He argued that the sudden exit left the region without a strong representative in the negotiations over the party’s presidential ticket.

Okonkwo said, “The person who represented the South-East in that calculation left unceremoniously before the conclusion of the process.

“That left the South-East disadvantaged and confused, and then immediately Peter Obi exited, it was as if that position that would have been given to the South-East was vacant.”

According to him, the party considered several prominent names from the region before settling for Amaechi.

Okonkwo said some of those suggested for the vice-presidential slot were not members of the ADC within the period required by law.

He cited Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, among names reportedly considered.

“Some beautiful names were dropped. You talked about Abaribe, you talked about Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, you talked about some nice names, but those names were no longer members of ADC,” he said.

He explained that provisions of the Electoral Act prevented the party from selecting a running mate who had not been a member for at least 21 days before the primary.

Okonkwo said the restriction narrowed the party’s options and influenced Atiku’s decision.

He added that the former Vice President “still went to the nearest person that is closest to the South-East.”

‘I Never Opposed Amaechi’

The ADC chieftain also clarified his earlier remarks, which were interpreted as opposition to Amaechi’s selection.

Okonkwo said he did not mention the former Rivers governor by name or reject him on personal grounds.

He noted that Amaechi is Igbo by ethnicity, but maintained that his concern was about geopolitical representation.

According to him, the South-East has not produced either a president or a vice president since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999.

He said his comments were intended to draw attention to that imbalance rather than challenge Amaechi’s suitability.

Okonkwo said he became satisfied with the choice after party leaders explained the circumstances that led to Amaechi’s emergence.

He added that consultations and internal negotiations were continuing to address reservations within the ADC.

Okonkwo added, “We are now one big and happy family.

“ADC is going to form the next government of Nigeria, and Atiku will be the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the grace of God.”