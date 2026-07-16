Lukman Dumps ADC, Blames El-Rufai

A former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has suspended his membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Lukman said his decision followed what he described as persistent hostility from former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and some of his political associates over the leadership and direction of the coalition in Kaduna State.

He announced the suspension in a message addressed to the ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, and copied to other leaders of the coalition.

Lukman apologised to the party’s national leadership, acknowledging that his decision could disappoint some members.

“This may come to you as a disappointment. I am very sorry. I just can’t continue to bear the painful hostile treatment I keep getting from some leaders from Kaduna, especially Mallam Nasir,” he wrote.

The former APC chieftain alleged that decisions concerning the coalition’s leadership structure in Kaduna were manipulated to exclude him despite his efforts to build the opposition movement.

According to him, he had been treated “like a bastard” in a coalition he had worked to establish and strengthen.

Lukman Blames El-Rufai’s Camp

Lukman said he spent more than a year attempting to reconcile opposition figures and unite political leaders in Kaduna State.

He, however, alleged that El-Rufai and his supporters viewed him as an obstacle and subsequently launched a coordinated campaign against him.

“For Mallam Nasir and his people, I am the problem. I have decided to resolve the problem for them and everyone,” he said.

He explained that suspending his membership was preferable to remaining active in a political project where his efforts and expectations were repeatedly frustrated.

According to him, it was better “to be inactive than to continue to chase dashed expectations.”

Lukman also questioned the coalition’s commitment to democratic principles. He accused some of its leaders of adopting the same exclusionary political methods they had previously condemned in the ruling APC.

The former party official said developments within the coalition had steadily weakened his confidence in its capacity to provide a credible political alternative.

Lukman also accused former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, of engaging individuals in Kaduna whose commitment to developing the ADC remained doubtful.

He alleged that party members who had invested time and resources in building its structures were being ignored in favour of people without a proven commitment to the organisation.

According to him, the situation had reduced the ADC to “a marginal participant” in preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Despite his criticism, Lukman expressed appreciation to Mark and other national leaders of the opposition coalition. He clarified that his decision was not directed against the ADC’s national leadership.

Rather, he said it was a response to the treatment he allegedly received from El-Rufai and some coalition figures in Kaduna.

Lukman maintained that the internal developments had made it impossible for him to continue participating actively in the party and coalition under the prevailing circumstances.