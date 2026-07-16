2027: No INEC In Nigeria, Judiciary Has Been Giving Us President’ – Fayose

The younger brother of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has claimed there is no Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the country.

Naija News reports that Fayose, while featuring in an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ programme on Wednesday, also raised alarm over what he called the ‘collapse of democracy’ in Nigeria.

Fayose said Nigeria is currently operating a government of the court, by the court and for the court.

According to him, the judiciary determines who rules Nigeria, adding that the 2027 election will still end up in court.

He said, “There is nothing like INEC or democracy in Nigeria. What we have now is government of the court, by the court and for the court.

“In the last 12 years, all the presidents have been to court. So, it’s the judiciary that has been giving us presidents. We’re no longer practicing democracy.

“Look, we’re looking to 2027 but it will still end up in court. We will have a coronation. We have dictators who are not in military uniforms.

“Take a look at what they are doing to the opposition: the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC. They have taken them to square zero.”