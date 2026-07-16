‘I’m Not Afraid To Return To School’ – Rescued Oyo Pupil

A 15-year-old pupil, Bello Hassan, who spent 56 days in captivity after being abducted from a school in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, has said the experience will not stop him from continuing his education.

Naija News reports that Hassan said he remained determined to return to school despite the fear, hardship and uncertainty he endured in the kidnappers’ camp.

The teenager spoke with journalists in Ogbomoso on Wednesday shortly after he and other rescued pupils and teachers were discharged from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital.

The victims had received medical attention and psychological support at the hospital following their rescue.

Hassan recalled that he was writing a test when armed men stormed the school and ordered the pupils and teachers to follow them into the forest.

He said the sight of the weapons frightened the victims, who had no option but to obey the attackers.

Hassan said, “When I was in captivity, I was scared that my parents were at home and there was nobody to save me.

“I was in school writing a test when the gunmen invaded the school. When we saw the guns with the gunmen, we were scared, and they ordered us to march out and follow them.”

The pupil said the captives were forced to walk for an entire day before reaching the kidnappers’ hideout at about 7 pm.

According to him, the abductors repeatedly moved them between different locations during their time in captivity.

Hassan said, “We didn’t know where they took us, and we trekked for a day. We got to their location around 7 pm.

“They moved us from one location to another for days.”

Captives Slept Under Trees

Hassan said the victims lived largely in the open and slept under trees throughout their captivity.

He explained that the kidnappers sometimes covered them with nylon whenever rain threatened.

Hassan added, “They cooked rice for us. They asked the females among us to cook for us, and later they started cooking for us.

“Whenever rain was about to fall, they covered us with nylon because we stayed under the tree.”

The teenager said the abductors did not physically assault the pupils but regularly flogged their teachers.

He added that the captives were closely monitored and prevented from moving around freely or engaging in playful activities.

Hassan said, “The gunmen didn’t beat us, but only flogged our teachers. They didn’t allow us to play around or do whatever we liked.”

Asked whether he witnessed the killing of two teachers identified as Mr Michael and Deacon, Hassan said the deaths occurred at another location.

“No, I didn’t witness it. They were killed in another place,” he said.

He also disclosed that the abductors communicated in English, Hausa and other languages during the period of captivity.

Despite the ordeal, Hassan said he was no longer afraid and remained willing to resume classes in the same area.

Hassan added, “Since my return, I am not afraid. If God wills, I will return to school in the area.”