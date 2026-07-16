‘They Fed Us Garri Without Sugar’ – Rescued Oyo Pupil Tells Family

The family of one of the pupils rescued after spending nearly two months in captivity following the abduction in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State has recounted the child’s traumatic experience in the hands of the kidnappers.

According to the family, the pupil, identified as Taiwo, told them that the abductors frequently beat the children whenever they asked to see their relatives and survived largely on garri without sugar throughout their captivity.

The account was shared by one of the child’s relatives during an interview aired by TVC News on Wednesday.

The family member said Taiwo had continued to narrate his ordeal since returning home, revealing the harsh conditions under which the victims were kept.

The relative said, “When he saw you people (journalists), he started clinging to us. They really stressed them in the forest.

“He has been narrating it to us. He said they beat him when he remembers us.”

The relative explained that the child appeared deeply traumatised by the experience and was still struggling to overcome the psychological effects of the ordeal.

The family also disclosed that the abductors provided the victims with very little food during their time in the forest.

According to the child, garri without sugar was the main meal available to them.

“When we asked him what they gave them to eat, he said that they usually gave them garri without sugar,” the relative said.

Child Remained Terrified After Rescue

Another member of the family described how the child reacted fearfully to unfamiliar faces even after regaining freedom.

“As soon as she saw you from afar, she clung to us,” the relative said.

Another voice heard in the background added, “She wanted to start running into the bush. She was shaking.”

The family said the behaviour reflected the emotional trauma the children suffered while in the custody of their abductors.

Another relative said the child had repeatedly narrated how the abductors responded whenever the victims expressed a desire to see their families.

“They put them through a lot of suffering,” the family member said.

“She has been recounting her experience with the abductors to us since. She said that whenever she asked for her relatives, they would beat her.”