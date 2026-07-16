How ‘Fake PFIPC DG’ Adeyemi Walked Into Police Dragnet

Fresh details emerged on Wednesday on how operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) tracked and arrested Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-styled Director-General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), after he allegedly evaded security agencies for several weeks.

Multiple security sources told The PUNCH that Adeyemi was arrested at a location near Ilesa, Osun State, about five days after arriving in the state.

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team, led by CSP Moses Lohor, reportedly monitored his movement for five days before moving in to arrest him on Tuesday.

A source familiar with the operation said Adeyemi had already been placed on the IRT watchlist before travelling to Osun State.

The source explained that the team which eventually arrested him had initially been deployed to the state for a separate security assignment following recent killings and unrest.

“The team that arrested him was in Osun for another assignment, though Adeyemi was on the watchlist of the IRT,” the source said.

“The team was in Osun like other deployments made by the Inspector-General of Police following the killings that occurred in the state in recent weeks.

“A lot of riot police operatives were deployed to Osun in the last three weeks. Many tactical teams and IRT squads were also deployed to various locations across the state.

“But Adeyemi unknowingly walked into the security dragnet when he moved to Osun about last weekend.”

According to the source, operatives were able to confirm Adeyemi’s location because his details had already been circulated among relevant security teams.

The source disclosed that Adeyemi had earlier stayed in Ibadan, Oyo State, where operatives of the Department of State Services reportedly monitored him but did not arrest him.

“While he was in Ibadan, DSS operatives trailed him but could not arrest him,” the source said.

“They continued monitoring him until they eventually withdrew towards the end of last week.”

The source added that the police team was already operating in Osun before Adeyemi arrived in the state.

“Since he was on the watchlist, they were able to confirm his location after about five days of close monitoring and moved in,” the source stated.

The IRT team reportedly briefed the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, before carrying out the arrest near Ilesa.

The commissioner was also said to have been informed after the suspect had been taken into custody.

Security sources said the operation was carried out discreetly to prevent Adeyemi from escaping and to avoid attracting public attention.

The operatives reportedly decided against taking Adeyemi to the Osun State Police Command headquarters in Osogbo after the arrest.

Instead, he was moved to Ibadan before being transferred to Abuja.

A source said the decision was intended to prevent crowds, supporters or members of the public from becoming aware of the operation while the suspect was still in the state.

“The arrest was carried out discreetly to ensure the success of the operation,” the source said.

Adeyemi was arrested following a bench warrant issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja after he failed to appear for arraignment on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.