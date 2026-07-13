Arrest My Son If He Is Involved – Adeleke Demands Sanction On Opposition Leaders

The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has called for sanctions and visa bans against opposition leaders in the state.

Naija News reports that Adeleke made the demand on Monday while receiving a delegation of the British Government on a pre-election peace-building mission to Osun State.

He accused the opposition of aiding and abetting political violence in the state ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

The governor alleged that the named politicians were encouraging violence through their supporters, leading to killings and gun attacks across the state.

A statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated that the governor urged the international community to impose sanctions on politicians and security officials found to be sponsoring or enabling political violence.

While commending security chiefs for intervening to curb the violence, Adeleke insisted that those responsible for instigating attacks must be held accountable, regardless of their political affiliations.

The governor said, “I have zero tolerance for violence. I have told the Inspector General of Police that if my son is involved, he should be arrested.

“I told the world we harbour no thugs anywhere and the police can and should arrest any suspect. There must be strict law enforcement.”

According to the statement, Adeleke’s remarks came amid the reported killing of another Accord Party member in Ijebu-Jesa, bringing the number of Accord members allegedly killed since the commencement of the 2026 political campaigns to five, while 15 others were said to have sustained critical injuries in attacks allegedly carried out by suspected opposition thugs.

The governor urged security agencies to investigate and prosecute both perpetrators and their alleged sponsors, arguing that publicly available statements and actions by some opposition leaders justified the call for international sanctions.

He said, “I believe we must have a deterrent against those promoting political violence. We seek a visa ban against politicians sponsoring killings and violent attacks. We advocate for similar sanctions against security chiefs aiding and abetting such anti-democratic activities.

“Election is not about bloodshed. Osun deserves the peace and freedom to make their choice about who governs them. There must be consequences for those deliberately endangering the lives of our people for selfish political gains.”