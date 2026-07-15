Court Grants ₦100 Million Bail To Former CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to former Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, in the sum of ₦100 million.

Naija News learnt that the decision was taken on Wednesday when the court heard the alleged corruption charges against Umar.

Recall that Umar was remanded in Kuje prison after Justice Peter Kekemeke issued a remand order following the federal government’s arraignment of the former CCT boss on four counts of corruption.

According to the federal government, its investigations revealed that the defendant abused his official position by conferring an undue advantage on himself while he served as head of the tribunal.

It was alleged that in 2021, he used his wife’s bank account to collect the sum of ₦5.5 million from a contractor engaged to paint the headquarters of the CCT in Abuja.

The federal government further alleged that on January 25, 2024, the defendant also used his wife’s account to collect ₦6 million from a contractor who handled the digitisation of the CCT’s records.

Also, the defendant was accused of directing another contractor to pay ₦2.43 million as his daughter’s tuition at Baze University, Abuja.

He was said to have committed offences punishable under section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Umar, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.