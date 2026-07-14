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Gbajabiamila: ‘Those I Borrowed ₦400 Million From To Secure Appointment Have Reported Me To EFCC’ – Adeyemi

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Adeniyi Adeyemi
Adeniyi Adeyemi

The self-acclaimed Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeyemi Adeniyi, has said his creditors have reported him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that Adeniyi, during a Zoom interview on ‘Politics Today’, a programme on Channels Television, said he borrowed the ₦400 million used to secure the job at the presidency.

Adeyemi described the way some government officials are taking the matter as ‘unfortunate and embarrassing’, asking how only he could manoeuvre the entire Federal Government system.

He said, “I borrowed this money, the N400 million, to pay for this appointment. In fact, those that I borrowed the money from have reported me to the EFCC to refund it.”

When asked to react to the report that there is a United States lobbying firm helping him to seek an asylum, Adeniyi added, “I read it the way you read it.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is set to arraign Adeyemi before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adeyemi and two other defendants are facing an eight-count charge bordering on alleged forgery, impersonation and related offences.

The fresh charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025, was filed on November 27, 2025, by a police prosecutor, Wisdom Madaki.

The defendants were earlier scheduled to take their pleas on June 16, but the arraignment could not proceed after the court was informed that Adeyemi was indisposed.

Justice Mohammed Umar consequently adjourned the case.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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