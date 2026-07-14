Chelsea Open Talks Over Garnacho’s Permanent Exit

Chelsea manager, Xabi Alonso, has strongly indicated that Alejandro Garnacho could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, confirming that discussions are ongoing over the Argentine winger’s future.

Speaking at his first press conference since taking charge of the London club, Alonso disclosed that several teams had expressed interest in Garnacho and said Chelsea hoped to reach an agreement that would benefit all parties.

“The situation is we have spoken with the sports directors, and there’s an interest in him from other clubs. So let’s see how it develops, but hopefully it finishes in the best possible way for all parties,” Alonso said.

The Spaniard’s comments appear to have opened the door for Garnacho’s departure barely one year after the Argentina international completed a high-profile switch from Manchester United.

Garnacho has reportedly not returned to first-team training under Alonso after reaching an agreement with Chelsea to remain away from the squad while he considers his next destination.

The arrangement is understood to have been reached to allow the 22-year-old to explore available options without disrupting preparations for the new campaign.

Alonso also confirmed that Italian Serie A club Roma was among the teams interested in signing the winger.

Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan have also been linked with the former Manchester United player as interest in his services continues to grow.

Chelsea, however, is believed to favour a permanent transfer rather than another temporary move as the club continues to reshape its squad ahead of the 2026/27 season.

According to reports, Chelsea’s hierarchy is unwilling to approve another loan move for Garnacho and has made it clear that any departure must be on a permanent basis.

The Blues are reportedly seeking to recover a substantial part of the money invested in the player while also creating room in their squad and balancing the club’s finances.

Naija News recalls that Garnacho joined Chelsea from Manchester United for a reported £40m last summer but struggled to make the expected impact during his first season at Stamford Bridge.

He managed only one Premier League goal as Chelsea finished 10th in the table and missed out on qualification for European competition.

His difficulties at club level also reportedly contributed to his omission from Argentina’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Man United Set For Windfall

Manchester United could also benefit financially from Garnacho’s proposed transfer.

The Old Trafford club reportedly inserted a 10 per cent sell-on clause into the agreement that took the winger to Chelsea.

The clause means United would receive a percentage of any fee Chelsea earn from selling the Argentine this summer.

Garnacho rose through the ranks at Manchester United before establishing himself in the first team, but his move to Stamford Bridge failed to produce the fresh start he had hoped for.

Alonso Begins Chelsea Overhaul

Garnacho’s likely departure forms part of a major squad restructuring under Alonso, who officially began work last week after replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

The former midfielder is expected to make significant changes as Chelsea attempt to recover from a disappointing campaign and return to continental football.

While Alonso has publicly backed midfielder Enzo Fernández to remain at Stamford Bridge amid reported interest from Real Madrid, he appears to have accepted that Garnacho’s future lies away from the club.

“We are starting from zero,” Alonso said while discussing Chelsea’s rebuilding process.

“For sure, returning to Europe is a goal. But to reach that goal, you need to do many right things. We are ambitious and we need to show that energy, ambition and hunger to achieve success.”

The Chelsea manager is expected to assess the rest of the squad during pre-season as the club considers further arrivals and departures before the transfer window closes.

For Garnacho, however, an exit now appears increasingly likely, with Chelsea waiting for interested clubs to submit an offer that meets its valuation.