June 12 Democracy Day: Is This The Democracy Abiola Died For?

As Nigeria marks another Democracy Day on June 12, I join millions of citizens in commemorating the nation’s return to civilian rule, a hard-fought victory achieved through sacrifice, resilience, and the collective will of the people.

However, while today represents a milestone in the country’s democratic evolution, it also calls for sober reflection on the state of governance, institutional integrity, and the welfare of the ordinary Nigerian.

The Spirit of June 12: A Symbol of Sacrifice

June 12, 1993, is etched into the national consciousness as the day Nigerians came together across ethnic, religious, and regional lines to vote in what is widely regarded as the freest and fairest election in Nigeria’s history.

The presumed winner, Chief M.K.O. Abiola, never took office due to the military annulment of the results—a development that led to national upheaval and eventually laid the groundwork for Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

June 12 has been officially recognised as Democracy Day in honour of Abiola and other pro-democracy activists. It is a day of remembrance, but also of accountability.

Two Decades of Democracy: Progress or Stagnation?

Over two decades into the Fourth Republic, Nigerians have witnessed transitions between civilian administrations and seen the deepening of democratic structures, albeit on paper. Elections are held regularly, and there is a semblance of multiparty participation.

But beneath the surface lies a more troubling reality.

Corruption, electoral manipulation, voter apathy, insecurity, poverty, and poor infrastructure continue to plague the country. While successive governments have promised reforms, most Nigerians are yet to see the dividends of democracy in their daily lives.

In 2025, the average Nigerian still struggles with:

Rising cost of living due to inflation and unstable economic policies

Rampant insecurity—banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency threaten lives and livelihoods

Erosion of public trust in electoral bodies and the judiciary

Youth unemployment and brain drain

Limited access to quality education and healthcare

These are not just statistics; they are daily realities for millions of people.

Democracy must be more than just the conduct of elections; it must be about justice, accountability, and tangible improvement in citizens’ lives.

A Democracy Worth Celebrating?

As the nation marks this symbolic day, we must ask difficult questions: What are we truly celebrating? Is this the democracy that Abiola died for? Are people better off today than they were 25 years ago?

As a patriotic citizen and journalist, I believe it is fitting to lend my voice, shedding light in dark places, and supporting the ideals of equity, justice, and accountable leadership.

Democracy is not a destination; it is a process. And if Nigeria must fulfil the dreams of June 12, then action must follow reflection.

2025 Democracy Day: A Call for a Rethink

As a media person committed to truth, transparency, and national progress, I believe that Nigeria stands at a crossroads. We all must understand that the democratic endeavour is facing challenges, and in the absence of authentic reform, the achievements of 1999 may be at risk of disintegration.

I call on:

The Federal Government to prioritize governance over politics, and restore faith in democratic institutions.

The National Assembly to pass laws that promote transparency, strengthen electoral processes, and uphold citizens’ rights.

The Judiciary to remain independent and fearless in delivering justice.

Civil society to continue holding leaders accountable and amplifying the voices of the marginalised.

The Youth not to lose hope, but to get involved—register, vote, organise, and lead.

Today, as flags wave and speeches resonate throughout the country, every Nigerian must rise to recognise that democracy is not a privilege granted by leaders, but a right that is sought after and protected by the citizens.

The future of Nigeria’s democracy relies not solely on those in authority, but on each and every one of us.

Wishing us all a Happy Democracy Day, may it serve as a day not only for celebration but also for determination.

[By Richard Ogunsile Joshua]