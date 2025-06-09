It Is Nonsensical To Suggest That Aiyedatiwa Has Abandoned Akeredolu’s Project – APC Knocks PDP

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims made by the opposition that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has abandoned projects by his predecessor, the late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement on Sunday, claimed that the governor was attempting to destroy Akeredolu’s legacy in the state.

The PDP, in its statement on Sunday, said, “We are worried about the unwillingness and inability of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to complete all the ongoing projects left behind by his benefactor and predecessor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.”

However, the APC’s Director of Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro, described the allegation as untrue in a statement.

He stated that Aiyedatiwa was making efforts to complete the projects.

He said, “It is apparent that the PDP is resorting to a desperate attempt to regain relevance by fabricating claims that lack any basis in fact.

“Since the victorious governorship election won by our party, the PDP has emerged as a vocal antagonist, seemingly more interested in creating discord than offering constructive criticism.

“While we typically refrain from engaging in the blame games of opposition parties, it has become necessary to clarify the truth for the public, who deserve to be informed about the PDP’s misleading narratives.

“We would like to emphasise that all projects initiated under the previous administration of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu are receiving the attention they deserve.

“Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa views the past administration as an extension of his own, as he served as deputy governor during that time.

“It is, therefore, nonsensical for the PDP to suggest that Governor Aiyedatiwa would undermine the legacy he helped build by neglecting ongoing projects.”

He listed road projects and infrastructural developments, such as the Oda Road (in Akure) and its extensions, which were started by the late Governor Akeredolu.

“It is ironic that the PDP, a party that sought to overturn the people’s mandate granted to Governor Aiyedatiwa during the November 16, 2024, governorship election but dismissed at the tribunal, now resorts to a campaign of disinformation.

“Their attempts to discredit the governor through baseless propaganda are not only misguided but also reflect their own internal struggles and declining relevance,” the APC stated.

The APC advised the opposition party to focus on addressing the challenges within its party, “which has seen significant defections, including that of sitting governors, rather than concocting lies to mislead the public.”