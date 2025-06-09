Eriksen, Lindelof, Evans Headline Manchester United Summer Mass Departures

Manchester United have announced a wave of summer departures, confirming that midfield maestro, Christian Eriksen and centre-backs Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans will leave the club upon the expiration of their contracts.

Veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton is also out of contract at Manchester United, though negotiations are ongoing for a possible extension, while six Academy players, Hubert Graczyk, Jack Kingdon, Sam Murray, Tom Myles, James Nolan, and Tom Wooster, have all been released.

Swedish defender Lindelof bows out after eight seasons at Old Trafford, having joined from Portuguese side Benfica in 2017.

The 29-year-old made 284 appearances, helping United win the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. He was also part of the squads that finished runners-up in the Europa League in 2021 and 2024.

Christian Eriksen leaves after two years with the Red Devils, having arrived from Brentford in 2022. The Danish international made 108 appearances and scored in his final outing, a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on the last day of the 2024-2025 Premier League season.

His time at United capped a remarkable return to top-flight football after suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

Jonny Evans, 37, retires from football following a storied career that began and ended at Manchester United.

The Northern Irish defender came through the club’s academy and won three Premier League titles during his first spell at the club between 2006 and 2015.

After stints at Sunderland, West Brom, and Leicester City, Evans returned to United in 2023 and added another FA Cup medal to his collection before hanging up his boots.

Heaton, a product of the United academy who returned in 2021 after more than a decade away, has made three appearances since rejoining.

The 39-year-old remains a valuable presence behind the scenes, with manager Ruben Amorim reportedly keen to retain his services as a mentor for the club’s younger goalkeepers.

The released Academy players did not make senior appearances, but United praised their contributions in a statement which reads: “The Academy is proud of all of our departing young players throughout the age groups.

“They will be supported in securing contracts at new clubs, provided with a bespoke aftercare programme, and will always have a lifelong association with Manchester United.”