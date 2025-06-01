Manchester United Seal £62.5 Million Deal For Brazil Forward, Matheus Cunha

Manchester United have secured their first signing of the summer, agreeing to a £62.5 million deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers for Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha.

The 26-year-old will join the Red Devils after United triggered a release clause in Cunha’s Wolves contract. The former Atletico Madrid attacker is set to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with an option for an additional year.

Cunha completed his medical in Manchester over the weekend before departing the Lowry Hotel in Salford on Sunday morning to join Brazil’s national team for their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Though the transfer is subject to visa approval and registration formalities, United expect the deal to be finalised once Cunha returns from international duty later this month. Brazil take on Ecuador this Thursday (Friday 00:00 BST), marking Carlo Ancelotti’s debut as head coach.

Cunha arrives at United following an impressive stint with Wolves, where he netted 31 goals in 76 appearances. He initially joined Wolves on loan from Atletico Madrid before completing a £35 million permanent switch in 2023.

New United boss Ruben Amorim is looking to rebuild the squad after a disastrous Premier League season that saw the club finish in a historic low of 15th place. Cunha’s signing is viewed as a key move in revitalising United’s attack.