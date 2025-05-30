Manchester United Plot Swap Deal For Osimhen As Hojlund Faces Uncertain Future

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with reports suggesting the Premier League giants may offer Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund as part of a high-stakes swap deal.

United’s Director of Football Negotiations, Matt Hargreaves, has reportedly flown to Naples to hold talks with Napoli executives, as the Red Devils look to secure a marquee signing for new manager Ruben Amorim.

The club is said to be considering a player-plus-cash offer for Osimhen, who recently completed a prolific loan spell at Galatasaray, netting 36 goals in 40 appearances.

Amorim is eager to reshape his squad ahead of the new campaign, especially after United’s dismal 15th-place finish last season.

Despite costing £72 million in 2023, Hojlund has struggled to live up to expectations, scoring just four Premier League goals in his sophomore season. His future at Old Trafford now hangs in the balance.

Reports from Italian outlet Il Napolista claim Napoli are open to negotiations involving Hojlund, but the Serie A champions are demanding an additional £33.7 million to activate Osimhen’s €75 million release clause.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has made it clear that Osimhen will be sold to the highest bidder this summer.

United’s financial limitations could make a direct purchase difficult, prompting them to explore creative deals to land the Nigerian striker.