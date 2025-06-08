Highlife Legend, Mike Ejeagha Buried Within 24 Hours In Enugu

Barely a day after his passing, Nigeria’s highlife icon, Mike Ejeagha, has been laid to rest in his hometown of Umuagba, Imezi-Owa, in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Naija News had earlier reported that the 95-year-old singer, popularly known as Gentleman, died on Friday after a prolonged illness. His burial on Saturday fulfilled a deeply personal wish he had shared with his family.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, the singer’s eldest son, Emmanuel Ejeagha, said his father gave clear instructions about his burial rites before his death.

He said, “I contacted members of my family and informed them that my father made a wish that he should be laid to rest 24 hours after his death.

“He told me as his first son that he should not be embalmed. I also summoned a meeting of my kindred and we discussed extensively. Even Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State was informed about it and they all agreed that whatever was his wish should be kept.”

He added that while the burial has been concluded, the funeral ceremonies will be held at a later date.

Mike Ejeagha was regarded as a cultural treasure in Nigeria’s music industry. With a career spanning over 60 years, he was celebrated for his lyrical storytelling and the preservation of Igbo oral traditions through music.

Known for classics like Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche, Ejeagha’s music has inspired generations of artists and lovers of the highlife genre.

In 2024, the legendary crooner experienced a renewed wave of popularity when skit maker Brain Jotter featured one of his songs in a viral dance video. The clip sparked a revival of interest in his discography among younger Nigerians.

Earlier this year, the Enugu State Government honoured the music icon by rebuilding and renaming Obinagu Road in Abakpa Nike after him