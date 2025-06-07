Mike Ejeagha’s Son Reveals How Highlife Legend Died

Veteran highlife musician and folklorist, Mike Ejeagha, has passed on at the age of 95 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Naija News reports that the revered Igbo music icon died on Friday night at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu.

His death was confirmed by his eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, during a telephone interview with Vanguard on Saturday.

“Papa died at exactly 8 p.m. on Friday, and his body has been deposited in the morgue. I was with him during his final moments. I will meet with my family in the morning to break the news to them,” Emma said.

He added that Ejeagha had long prepared the family for this moment, instructing that his body should not be embalmed or kept too long in the morgue.

Describing his father as “a peace-loving man and a genius,” Emma noted that the highlife legend had battled prostate cancer since 2006, enduring multiple hospitalisations over the years.

His condition worsened two weeks ago, and although he was briefly stabilised and discharged, he was rushed back to the hospital last Tuesday, where he eventually died.

Mike Ejeagha was one of the most influential voices in Nigerian highlife, particularly in the 1980s. Known for his storytelling style and deep-rooted Igbo folk music, his songs combined proverbs, wisdom, and wit, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural consciousness of Eastern Nigeria.

Ejeagha’s contribution to music spanned more than six decades, earning him recognition as a pioneer in indigenous Igbo musical expression.

In 2024, the folk legend experienced a resurgence in popularity when his 1983 classic, “Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche,” was featured in a viral skit by comedian Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter.

The skit sparked a global dance challenge, introducing Ejeagha’s music to a new generation and drawing widespread acclaim.

The renewed interest also led to public visits to his Enugu residence, the release of long-overdue royalties, and a symbolic gesture by the state government, which named a road in Enugu after him in recognition of his musical legacy.

Mike Ejeagha will be remembered not just as a musician but as a custodian of Igbo oral tradition. His music, often laced with wisdom and cultural values, continues to resonate with audiences both young and old.