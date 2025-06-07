Veteran Singer, Mike Ejeagha ‘Gwo Gwo Gwo’ Crooner Is Dead

Renowned Highlife maestro, Mike Ejeagha, known for transforming Igbo folklore and proverbs into captivating music, is dead.

Naija News reports that the “Gwo Gwo Gwo crooner, died on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the age of 95.

The eldest son of the musician, Emma Ejeagha, confirmed his death to Vanguard on Friday night.

The singer was said to have died at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu, owned by the Nigerian Army.

Mike Ejeagha was a dominant voice on Nigerian airwaves in the 1980s with his unique style of Igbo folk music that resonated across generations.

In other news, Nigeria’s former Chief Justice, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, has passed away at the age of 89.

Naija News reports that his death was announced in a statement issued by his family on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Born on June 12, 1936, in Zaria, Kaduna State, Uwais served as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) from 1995 to 2006, earning a reputation as a defender of judicial independence and a reformer committed to upholding the integrity of the bench.

Throughout his career, he was widely respected for his principled stance on justice, constitutionalism, and democratic governance.

“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihir Rajiun. With hearts heavy yet full of gratitude to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, former Chief Justice of the Federation,” the family said in a brief statement.