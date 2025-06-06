Former Chief Justice Of Nigeria Is Dead

Nigeria’s former Chief Justice, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, has passed away at the age of 89.

Naija News reports that his death was announced in a statement issued by his family on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Born on June 12, 1936, in Zaria, Kaduna State, Uwais served as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) from 1995 to 2006, earning a reputation as a defender of judicial independence and a reformer committed to upholding the integrity of the bench.

Throughout his career, he was widely respected for his principled stance on justice, constitutionalism, and democratic governance.

“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihir Rajiun. With hearts heavy yet full of gratitude to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, former Chief Justice of the Federation,” the family said in a brief statement.

According to the family, funeral prayers for the late jurist will be held immediately after Juma’at prayers today at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Uwais is survived by children, grandchildren, and a legal legacy that has shaped Nigeria’s judiciary for decades.