Football Legend, Beckham To Be Awarded Knighthood

The renowned British footballer, David Beckham, is poised to receive a knighthood as part of King Charles’ Birthday Honours.

Naija News recalls that the former captain of the England football team, now 50 years old, was designated an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003.

Beckham is now set to receive additional accolades for both his football achievements and his contributions to British society, with the list of honorees to be released next week, BBC Sport reported.

Beckham represented his country 115 times and played for clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, Paris St-Germain, and AC Milan, retiring in 2013.

He was reportedly first nominated for a knighthood in 2011.

In 2017, various British newspapers published information from leaked emails in which Beckham expressed criticism of the honours system and the honours committee.

At that time, a spokesperson for Beckham stated that the emails were “hacked,” “doctored,” and “private.”

The former football star wed singer and fashion designer, Victoria Beckham in 1999.

Together, they have four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven.

Beckham played a significant role in securing the London 2012 Olympics and has served as an ambassador for UNICEF since 2005.

UNICEF, which aids vulnerable children globally, established ‘The David Beckham UNICEF Fund’ in 2015 to commemorate a decade of partnership between the two.

In 2024, Beckham became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, supporting King Charles’ educational initiatives and efforts to enhance young people’s understanding of nature.

He is also a part-owner of League Two club Salford City and serves as president and co-owner of Major League Soccer team Inter Miami in the United States.

He was instrumental in founding the Inter Miami CF Foundation, a community-focused not-for-profit organization that aims to empower underserved communities through football as a means of change.