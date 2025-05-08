David Beckham, Gary Neville Buy English Club

Former Manchester United teammates David Beckham and Gary Neville have bought Salford City, a club they have supported for years.

David Beckham and Gary Neville joined forces with U.S.-based businessman, Declan Kelly and Mervyn Davies, the chairman of Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association, to take over the English League Two club.

Previously, Beckham and Neville were part of a consortium that included fellow ex-United players Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and Philip Neville.

However, this latest ownership structure sees Butt, Giggs, Scholes, and Philip Neville stepping back as shareholders, although they will retain important roles within the club to contribute their expertise and passion.

In a statement, Gary Neville expressed enthusiasm for the future, emphasizing a commitment to making football the priority while also focusing on the club’s sustainability over the next four to five years. “I can’t wait for the next part of this journey,” he said.

Meanwhile, Beckham, who is also a co-owner of Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami, shared his excitement about the deep community roots of Salford City.

“This club is at the heart of its community,” he said. “It has a rich history, and I am delighted to be a part of the next chapter.”