DSS Bars Family From Seeing Detained NANS Factional President Amid Health Concerns

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied access to the detained factional president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah, raising fears over his deteriorating health condition.

Family members, including Isah’s wife, infant child, and brother, were turned away from the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Monday, despite following directives to formally request visitation.

“We submitted the letter as directed and waited for several hours outside the facility,” a family source told SaharaReporters.

“But we were not allowed to see him or even enter the premises.”

Barrister Deji Adeyanju, a prominent human rights lawyer, also attempted to intervene by seeking an audience with the DSS Director of Operations, but his request was denied.

“Atiku’s wife called one of the DSS officers to inform him she was present, and he told her to wait for approval,” the source explained.

“We left without seeing him or being allowed inside. Hopefully, they grant the visit before the weekend.”

NANS Crisis Deepens Amid Alleged Assault, Political Interference

The refusal of access comes amid the ongoing leadership crisis in NANS, where a rival faction has accused Atiku Isah of impersonation. On May 20, 2025, a self-styled NANS official, Yusuff Decimal, openly admitted in a viral video that Isah was assaulted by fellow students.

“NANS go beat you. Go ask Atiku, National Association of Nigerian Students beat am. Nah them beat am, because e dey impersonate,” Yusuff said in Pidgin, insisting that Olushola Oladoja remains the legitimate NANS president.

In the same video, Yusuff dismissed claims that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, was involved in NANS affairs, saying: “Seyi Tinubu is not part of us. He is not a comrade. He is not a student. NANS is not a party — no be APC, no be PDP.”

Threats Against Activists: Sowore, VeryDarkMan Targeted

Yusuff also issued veiled threats to social media activist Martins Otse (VeryDarkMan) and Omoyele Sowore, former presidential candidate.

“And Sowore, we go mend you… Make una dey use una social media chop. No carry your issues come NANS,” he warned.