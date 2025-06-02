Super Eagles Squad For Russia Friendly Match Unveiled

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has announced an updated squad for the forthcoming international friendly match against Russia, due to a number of injuries and player withdrawals that necessitated last-minute adjustments.

The Nigerian team arrived in Moscow on Monday and is expected to commence training sessions on Tuesday in readiness for the prestigious match.

The game is scheduled for Friday, June 6, at the renowned Luzhniki Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 78,000.

Below is the updated squad list:

Goalkeepers:

Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy)

Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania)

Defenders

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey)

Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece)

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia)

Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars, Nigeria)

Benjamin Fredericks (Brentford FC, England)

Midfielders

Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers, Nigeria)

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy)

Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain)

Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany)

Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes, Nigeria)

Forwards

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France)

Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium)

Olakunle Olusegun (Krasnodar FC, Russia)

Meanwhile, the international friendly match between Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses will now be played on Tuesday, June 3 at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta.

The Super Falcons and Indomitable Lionesses’ clash had to be rescheduled to the said date because the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rejected a proposed change to Monday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had initially announced a rescheduling of the fixture to Monday, June 2, citing logistical reasons and a joint agreement with the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

However, that plan was short-lived, as CAF did not grant approval for the change, leading to a reversion to the original date.