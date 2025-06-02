Hansi Flick Named Best Coach In La Liga, Griezmann Extends Atlético Stay

German tactician, Hansi Flick has been crowned Best Coach of La Liga EA Sports 2024-2025, an honour awarded by La Liga in collaboration with Microsoft.

Recall that Hansi Flick led FC Barcelona to a dominant league title, finishing the season with 88 points and showcasing a brand of football marked by fluidity, consistency, and attacking brilliance.

Barcelona lost just six matches across the 38-game campaign and netted a staggering 102 goals, not only the highest tally in Europe’s top five leagues this season but also a historic feat—propelling them to a cumulative 6,579 goals, making them the highest-scoring team in the competition’s history.

Flick’s recognition comes after an impressive debut season in Spain. The former Bayern Munich and Germany coach won three Coach of the Month awards throughout the campaign and emerged ahead of notable contenders such as José Bordalás (Getafe), Manolo (RCD Espanyol), Manuel Pellegrini (Real Betis), Michel (Girona), Ernesto Valverde (Athletic Club), and Diego Simeone (Atlético de Madrid).

Meanwhile, in the capital, Atlético de Madrid fans had cause for celebration as the club confirmed the contract extension of star forward Antoine Griezmann until June 30, 2027.

The Frenchman, who initially joined Atleti in 2014 and returned for a second spell, is now the club’s all-time top scorer with 197 goals, surpassing club legend Luis Aragonés (173).

Griezmann also ranks eighth in all-time appearances for Atlético with 442 matches and is third among non-Spanish players behind Jan Oblak and Ángel Correa.

His decorated tenure includes major silverware: the Spanish Super Cup (2014), UEFA Europa League (2018)—where he scored twice in the final—and the UEFA Super Cup (2018).

This season, Griezmann has been a key figure for Diego Simeone’s side, featuring in 53 matches, scoring 16 goals, and providing 9 assists. He also etched his name into club history by scoring the first-ever goal at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.