PSG Vs Inter: Starting Line-Ups Announced Ahead Of Champions League Final

Football fans are in for a thrilling night as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) face off against Inter Milan in a high-stakes 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League final at the Allianz Arena.

With both teams fielding strong starting line-ups, this Champions League encounter which will kick off at 8 p.m. at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, promises an end-to-end action.

PSG Starting XI:

Head coach Luis Enrique has named a dynamic line-up featuring:

Goalkeeper: Donnarumma

Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes

Midfielders: João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz

Attackers: Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Doué

Substitutes: Safonov, Tenas, Kimpembe, Gonçalo Ramos, Lee Kang-in, L. Hernandez, Mayulu, Barcola, Zaïre-Emery, Lucas Beraldo, Mbaye.

Inter Milan Starting XI:

Simone Inzaghi’s side lines up with their trusted formation, aiming to dominate midfield and strike with precision:

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer

Defenders: Dumfries, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Di Marco

Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Barella, Mkhitaryan

Forwards: Lautaro Martínez, Marcus Thuram

Substitutes: Di Gennaro, J. Martinez, De Vrij, Zielinski, Arnautovic, Frattesi, Asllani, Augusto, Bisseck, Darmian, Zalewski, Taremi.

Both teams boast strong tactical setups and individual brilliance. PSG’s explosive wingers and Inter’s midfield control will be central to the clash.