PSG Unveil 22-Man Squad For UEFA Champions League Final Against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have announced their official 22-man squad ahead of the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan.

The French champions are aiming to secure their first-ever Champions League title and have named a strong lineup, headlined by Ousmane Dembélé.

The inclusion of Dembélé highlights PSG’s attacking options, which also feature Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, popularly known as K77, as well as promising young talents Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola. Gonçalo Ramos and Ibrahima Mbaye complete a dynamic forward line.

In midfield, manager Luis Enrique will rely on a blend of youth and experience. Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz, João Neves, and Lee Kang-in are joined by teenage sensation Warren Zaïre-Emery and youngster Mayulu, adding depth and creativity to the center of the park.

The defense boasts a formidable list of names, including Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, and Presnel Kimpembe. New additions like Lucas Beraldo and Willian Pacho provide fresh options at the back, while Lucas Hernandez adds versatility and experience.

In goal, PSG will depend on Italian international Gianluigi Donnarumma, with backup options Matvei Safonov and Arnau Tenas available.

PSG’s announcement signals their intent to go all out in pursuit of European glory, especially after falling short in previous finals. The clash with Inter Milan promises to be a thrilling encounter between two top-tier European sides with rich footballing histories.

With their star-studded lineup and renewed determination, PSG fans will be hoping this is finally the year their club lifts the coveted Champions League trophy.

The final is set to take place at a neutral venue at Allianz Arena, Munich in Germany with kick off set at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 31.