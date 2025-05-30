Tinubu Applauds Ogun For Hosting World-Class National Sports Festival [Final Medal Table]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded the Ogun State Government for successfully hosting the 22nd National Sports Festival, describing it as a “world-class event” that showcased Nigeria’s unity and sporting excellence.

The National Sports Festival, a 12-day multi-sport competition, which ran from May 16 to May 30, had its closing ceremony on Thursday at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta.

Tinubu, represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, was joined at the grand closing ceremony by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, and several top government dignitaries.

In his message, President Tinubu praised the athletes and organisers, saying the festival reaffirmed Nigeria’s unity through sports.

“As an athlete, if you have competed at this event, know that you have been discovered,” the President stated. “Your presence reaffirms the unity and collaborative federalism that underpins our national strength. Your zeal has contributed to the success of this world-class event hosted by Ogun State.”

Tinubu, through Akpabio, officially declared the 22nd National Sports Festival closed, saluting the resilience and excellence of the over 10,000 athletes who competed.

Governor Abiodun expressed deep gratitude to the Federal Government and the National Sports Commission for the opportunity to host the prestigious event, tagged “Gateway Games 2024.”

“It has taken an entire state united in purpose to deliver an experience that our nation will not forget in a hurry,” said Abiodun. “To our athletes, you are all champions. You have not only competed; you have inspired and embodied the true essence of sports, where excellence meets honour and discipline meets grace.”

Delta State once again asserted its dominance on the national stage, emerging overall winners for the fifth consecutive time and ninth time in the festival’s history.

The 36 states of the federation, along with the Federal Capital Territory and invited junior athletes, participated in the event, competing in various sports disciplines across different venues in Ogun State.

As the curtain fell on the 2024 edition, it was announced that Enugu State will host the 23rd National Sports Festival in 2026.

Below is the final medal table of the 2024 National Sports Festival: